DANNY RAY CRANK, 53, S. Point, OH, died Wed., Jan. 5, 2022, at home; born Feb. 3, 1968, in Huntington, WV, son of Arciellea Skaggs & late William A. Crank.

Add’l. survivors: wife, Shelley Crank; children Amelia Kinder, Danielle & Heather Shell, Danny Jr., Scott & Waylan Crank; two grandchildren; sibs., Addie Sue Scarberry, William L. & Ronald E. Crank.

Viewing 9:30-10:30am, Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, OH; graveside service noon, Mon., Jan. 10, Harvey Fam. Cem., Branchland, by Bob Young.

