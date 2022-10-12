DANNY JOE BODIE KISER, 65 of Branchland, WV passed away after a sudden illness October 4, 2022. He was born May 4, 1957 in Huntington, WV to Madeline Hill Kiser and Jerry Kiser. He was preceded in death by his mother; Madeline Kiser, mother-in-law and father-in-law; Louise and Kent Aldridge and father-in-law and mother-in-law; Joshua and Ruth Plumley.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years; Cheryl Plumley Kiser who was the love of his life, their daughter and son-in-law; Courtney and James Scarberry, one special granddaughter who doubled as his hunting buddy and was the light of his life; Addyson Scarberry. He is also survived by his father; Jerry Kiser, his sister; Gail (David) Ruble, brothers-in-law; Guy (Dorothy) Plumley, Delbert Stickler, Anthony (Charlotte) Aldridge all of Hamlin, WV, sisters-in-law; Tina Harless of West Hamlin, WV, Becky (Jesse) Johnston of Huntsville, AL, Bonita (Red) Fowler, Angel Sanders (Jimmy Lovejoy) both of West Hamlin, WV, one special nephew; Chad Ruble, one special niece; Alyssa Markus; a bonus grandson; Easton Markus and a host of nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
Bodie was known for his love of coaching softball. He coached softball for over 30 years and loved every one of his players as his own.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Pastor Jason Salmons officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.