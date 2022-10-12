Thank you for Reading.

Danny Joe Bodie Kiser
DANNY JOE BODIE KISER, 65 of Branchland, WV passed away after a sudden illness October 4, 2022. He was born May 4, 1957 in Huntington, WV to Madeline Hill Kiser and Jerry Kiser. He was preceded in death by his mother; Madeline Kiser, mother-in-law and father-in-law; Louise and Kent Aldridge and father-in-law and mother-in-law; Joshua and Ruth Plumley.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years; Cheryl Plumley Kiser who was the love of his life, their daughter and son-in-law; Courtney and James Scarberry, one special granddaughter who doubled as his hunting buddy and was the light of his life; Addyson Scarberry. He is also survived by his father; Jerry Kiser, his sister; Gail (David) Ruble, brothers-in-law; Guy (Dorothy) Plumley, Delbert Stickler, Anthony (Charlotte) Aldridge all of Hamlin, WV, sisters-in-law; Tina Harless of West Hamlin, WV, Becky (Jesse) Johnston of Huntsville, AL, Bonita (Red) Fowler, Angel Sanders (Jimmy Lovejoy) both of West Hamlin, WV, one special nephew; Chad Ruble, one special niece; Alyssa Markus; a bonus grandson; Easton Markus and a host of nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

