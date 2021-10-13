Dana Wise Adkins Oct 13, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANA WISE ADKINS, 84, Prichard, WV, husband of Earnestine, died Sun., Oct. 3, 2021, after a short illness. An electrician at Armco Steel.Viewing 11am Thur., Oct. 7, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, noon service; burial in Goldsbury Cem., Branchland, with military graveside rites by American Legion Post #111, Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Rite Dana Wise Adkins Worship Ethnology Burial Graveside Wv Thur. Recommended for you Latest News No. 16 Panthers fall to Hurricane 34-6 LCHS boys soccer squad tops Mingo Central on senior night Florida man facing second-degree murder charges in W.Va. shooting Controversy continues regarding private employer COVID vaccine mandates Lincoln County's Haleigh Adkins verbally commits to Miami (Ohio) Thompson confirmed as U.S. Attorney Thompson confirmed as U.S. Attorney Trick-or-treat times set for Lincoln County Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.