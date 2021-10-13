Thank you for Reading.

DANA WISE ADKINS, 84, Prichard, WV, husband of Earnestine, died Sun., Oct. 3, 2021, after a short illness. An electrician at Armco Steel.

Viewing 11am Thur., Oct. 7, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, noon service; burial in Goldsbury Cem., Branchland, with military graveside rites by American Legion Post #111, Hamlin.

