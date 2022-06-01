Dallas D. Miller Sr. Jun 1, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DALLAS D. MILLER Sr., 78, Morrisvale, WV, died Sun., May 22, 2022; son of late Talmage and Myrtle Miller; also predeceased by: sibs., Cebert, Irene, Carl. A retired miner, UMWA member.Survivors: children, Dana Johnson & Dallas Miller, Jr.; three grandchildren; great grandson.Viewing 10am, 11am service Tue., May 31, Handley Funeral Home, Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dallas D. Miller Sr. Irene Mines Carl Talmage Myrtle Miller Umwa Wv Recommended for you Latest News T.J. Johnson gets second chance with USFL's New Orleans Breakers Bell eager to improve academics as BOE member LCHS celebrates Class of 2022 grads Lincoln BOE approves budget Fire Fest to raise funds for local VFD Sprinkler mishap damages LCHS gym floor LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Boone Memorial expands mental health services Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.