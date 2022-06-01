Thank you for Reading.

DALLAS D. MILLER Sr., 78, Morrisvale, WV, died Sun., May 22, 2022; son of late Talmage and Myrtle Miller; also predeceased by: sibs., Cebert, Irene, Carl. A retired miner, UMWA member.

Survivors: children, Dana Johnson & Dallas Miller, Jr.; three grandchildren; great grandson.

Viewing 10am, 11am service Tue., May 31, Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

