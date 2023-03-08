Thank you for Reading.

DALE LEE MULLINS, 63, Harts, WV, Wed., March 1, 2023; born April 17, 1959, in Ashtabula, OH, son of late Rhondel "Pete" & Sylvia Mullins. Also predeceased by: in-laws, John Wesley & Alvirda Maynard.

Survivors: wife of 43 yrs., Colleen Frances Mullins; children, Chasity (Todd) Sutton, Ross (Katelynn) & Nicholas Mullins; sister, Merilyn (Troy) Spry; five grandchildren.

