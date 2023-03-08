Dale Lee Mullins Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DALE LEE MULLINS, 63, Harts, WV, Wed., March 1, 2023; born April 17, 1959, in Ashtabula, OH, son of late Rhondel "Pete" & Sylvia Mullins. Also predeceased by: in-laws, John Wesley & Alvirda Maynard.Survivors: wife of 43 yrs., Colleen Frances Mullins; children, Chasity (Todd) Sutton, Ross (Katelynn) & Nicholas Mullins; sister, Merilyn (Troy) Spry; five grandchildren.Viewing noon, 1pm service Mon., Mar. 6, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, by Clifford Ellis. Burial in Ferrellsburg Cem., Harts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Genealogy Recommended for you Latest News Inflation Reduction Act Funding for Climate-Smart Agriculture Lincoln County Records CHURCH LISTINGS Cutoff date announced for NRCS LACKEY: Meandering DAY-BY-DAY LCHS CTE students receive training BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.