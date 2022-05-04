Curtis Farley May 4, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CURTIS FARLEY, 82, Harts, WV, died Mon., Apr. 25, 2022 at home; born May 29, 1939. in Shively, WV, son of late Charley L. Farley & Dixie Phillips Colston; also predeceased by: five siblings.Survivors: wife and son.Viewing 11am, 1pm service Sat., May 7, Mt. Zion Bapt. Ch. by Allen Ferguson; burial in Pridemore Cem., Chapmanville; Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, assisted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Chapmanville Curtis Farley Wv Charley L. Farley Burial Freeman Recommended for you Latest News Miners score in seventh to spoil Herd Senior Day Smith discusses first 100 days, IDs key areas of focus to move Marshall forward LC's Kenley Kveton commits to WV Wesleyan Lincoln BOE considering football field options Results of broadband survey released Ranger water project discussed again Lincoln Journal hosts reader appreciation luncheon at Carnivore BBQ LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.