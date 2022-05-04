Thank you for Reading.

CURTIS FARLEY, 82, Harts, WV, died Mon., Apr. 25, 2022 at home; born May 29, 1939. in Shively, WV, son of late Charley L. Farley & Dixie Phillips Colston; also predeceased by: five siblings.

Survivors: wife and son.

Viewing 11am, 1pm service Sat., May 7, Mt. Zion Bapt. Ch. by Allen Ferguson; burial in Pridemore Cem., Chapmanville; Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, assisted.

Tags

Recommended for you