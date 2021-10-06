Connie Jean Welker Oct 6, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CONNIE JEAN WELKER, 72, Culloden, WV, died Mon., Sept. 27, 2021, at home, after a short illness; born Dec. 15, 1948, in Culloden. Super Value employee 30 yrs.Survivors: husband, Jerry Wayne Welker 53 years; son, Jeff Welker; dau., Erica Lambert; four grandchildren.Viewing 6-8pm Wed., Sept. 29, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Staffing shortages at critical levels for long-term care facilities, according to survey Better Business Bureau: Received a text with a surprising pandemic offer? Don’t click that link! (copy) COVID cases again on the rise A SALUTE TO THE AMERICAN PRESIDENTS Land studies on tap for Duval, Midway consolidation Superintendent hopes COVID spikes are over Sheriff Linville welcomes new deputies Multiple protest letters filed against Lincoln PSD Latest e-Edition The Lincoln journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.