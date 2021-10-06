Thank you for Reading.

CONNIE JEAN WELKER, 72, Culloden, WV, died Mon., Sept. 27, 2021, at home, after a short illness; born Dec. 15, 1948, in Culloden. Super Value employee 30 yrs.

Survivors: husband, Jerry Wayne Welker 53 years; son, Jeff Welker; dau., Erica Lambert; four grandchildren.

Viewing 6-8pm Wed., Sept. 29, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

