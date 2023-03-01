Thank you for Reading.

CONNIE FAY CRUM HATFIELD,73, died Wed., Feb., 15, 2023 Branchland, WV, born in Logan, dau. of Willie Sias Crum & late William Crum; husband, Clarence "Baney" Hatfield;seven siblings,

Survivors: two children; two grandchildren; a great grandchild; three siblings; bro.-in-law, Robert "Bob" Hatfield.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings