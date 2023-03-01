Connie Fay Crum Hatfield Mar 1, 2023 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CONNIE FAY CRUM HATFIELD,73, died Wed., Feb., 15, 2023 Branchland, WV, born in Logan, dau. of Willie Sias Crum & late William Crum; husband, Clarence "Baney" Hatfield;seven siblings,Survivors: two children; two grandchildren; a great grandchild; three siblings; bro.-in-law, Robert "Bob" Hatfield.Viewing noon, 2pm service Sat., Feb. 18, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Shah family funds new scholarship for Marshall medical students Marshall’s Title IX office looks forward after controversy CHURCH LISTINGS Marshall business students earn second place in international competition Southern sees success in lineman, CDL programs Panthers top Braxton County in regular season finale; open postseason play at Scott Hoopin' in the Hoosier Gym Lady Panthers fall to Wayne in sectional final; will play at Ripley in regional Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.