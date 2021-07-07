CLIFFORD RAY PAULEY, 79, Yawkey, WV, husband of Vivian; died Thur., June 24, 2021, in Hubbard Hospice House W., S. Charleston; born Aug. 12, 1941, son of late Clayton Dean & Edna Pauley; also predeceased by: bro., Clayton. Fountain of Life Church, Foster, member; US Army VN War vet; Alum Creek VFW Post 4768 member; Heiner’s Bakery supervisor 30+ yrs.; owner Community Grocery Store, Sod several years & Sod Exxon.
Surviving; son, Timothy; sis., Carolyn (Kenneth) Stone of Edgewater, FL.
Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Sun., June 27, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, by Jim Oxendine & Richard McCallister; burial with military graveside rites by Alum Creek VFW Post 4768 in Orchard Hills Memory Gdns., Yawkey.