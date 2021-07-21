Thank you for Reading.

CLIFFORD PONCHO SCITES, 68, Branchland, WV, died Thur., July 8, 2021; father of Melinda Smith of Milton, Bobbi Arnold of Huntington.

Viewing 6-8pm Mon., 11am service Tue., July 13, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Johnson cem., Branchland.

