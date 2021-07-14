CLIFFORD PONCHO SCITES 68, of Branchland, WV. Born: July 22, 1952. Passed away: July 8, 2021.He was a USMC Sergent E5 Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #111, Hamli
Survived by two daughters; Melinda Smith (Paul Biser) of Milton, WV and Bobbi (Brian) Arnoldt of Huntington, WV, three brothers; James (Janice) Scites of Middleburg, FL, Raymond (Geraldine) Scites of Harts, WV and John David Triplett of Myra, WV, three sisters; Colletta (Bill) Whitaker of Jacksonville, FL, Oceana Hartwell of Hamlin, WV and Wynona Chapman of Myra, WV, three loved nephews; David Triplett of Hurricane, WV, John Triplett of Palermo, WV and Timothy Triplett of Palermo, WV, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Funeral service 11am, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV Intrmnt will Follow in Johnson Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be 6 -8., Monday, July 12, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.