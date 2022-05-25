Thank you for Reading.

CLAYTON KEITH COLLINS, 66, Salt Rock, WV, died Tue., May 17, 2022; born Aug. 28, 1955, son of late Wetzel and Betty Collins. Heavy equipment operator. Guyan Valley HS graduate.

Survivors: wife, Kim Collins; children, Lilly Manchester of Branchland, Clayton Collins (Sarah) of Salt Rock; three stepchildren; six grandchildren; several siblings.

Viewing 10am, 11am service Sat., May 21, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, by Winford Winters; burial in Green Valley Cem.

