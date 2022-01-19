Thank you for Reading.

CHERYL GRALEY REDMAN, 66, Sumerco, WV, died sat., Jan. 8, 2022, after a long illness.

Viewing 11am, 1pm service Wed., Jan. 12, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Mem. State Vets. Cem., Dunbar.

