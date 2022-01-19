Cheryl Graley Redman Jan 19, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHERYL GRALEY REDMAN, 66, Sumerco, WV, died sat., Jan. 8, 2022, after a long illness.Viewing 11am, 1pm service Wed., Jan. 12, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Mem. State Vets. Cem., Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Burial Cheryl Graley Redman Veterinary Science Curry Illness Wv Mem Recommended for you Latest News WVU Parkersburg names fall graduates, honor lists LC girls fall short against St. Albans despite 4th quarter rally Herd women rally past Rice, 66-53 Harts Lions knock off Sherman Tide, 45-42 CVN Subscriber Appreciation Luncheon Lincoln records first case of omicron variant Lincoln County students win HHOMA Project on Racism Contest Virtual Celebration for 2022 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.