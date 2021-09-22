Thank you for Reading.

CHARLOTTE GAY THOMPSON, 71, Salt Rock, WV, died Tues., Sept. 7, 2021; born July 18, 1950 in Lincoln Co., dau. of late Okey & Veda Fond Godfrey Hatfield; widow of Boyce Thompson.

Survivors: children, Matthew, Michael & Boyce Thompson, Teresa Hall, Lisa McKinny; bros., Frankie (Debbie), Alan (Darlia), Mike (Bev) & Gary (Celia) Hatfield; 16 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.

Viewing noon, 1pm service Sat., Sept. 11, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Jackie Walker; burial in Green Valley Cem.

Tags

Recommended for you