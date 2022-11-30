WV born: February 17, 1938 passed away: November 18, 2022 at the age of Eighty Four years, Nine months and One day. He was the son of the late Afred Ferguson and Roxie Clay Ferguson and is also preceded in death by his wife; Rosie Ferguson and five brothers; Algie Ferguson, Ske-Bo Ferguson, Bob Ferguson, Alva Ferguson and Carl Ferguson. He was a member of the Montana Freewill Baptist Church and a Retired Custodian for Lincoln County Board of Education.
He is survived by one son; Steve (Sheila) Ferguson of Branchland, WV, one daughter; Debbie (Tommy) Dyer of Huntington, WV, one brother; Donald Ferguson of FL, one sister; Opal Vance of Chapmanville, WV, six grandchildren; Steven Ferguson, Andrew Ferguson, Josh Ferguson, Kendra Ferguson, Jacob Ferguson and Kenzie Dyer, seven great grandchildren; Keagan, Logan, Kinsley, Malachi, Madisyn, Kyzer, Kruz, special friend; Glenna Stanley of Branchland, WV and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service were held 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Alan Frye, Elder Jason McComas and Pastor Tom Frye officiating. Interment followed in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation was from 6 p.m., to 8 p.m., Monday, November 21, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.