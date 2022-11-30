Thank you for Reading.

CHARLIE H. FERGUSON, of Branchland,

WV born: February 17, 1938 passed away: November 18, 2022 at the age of Eighty Four years, Nine months and One day. He was the son of the late Afred Ferguson and Roxie Clay Ferguson and is also preceded in death by his wife; Rosie Ferguson and five brothers; Algie Ferguson, Ske-Bo Ferguson, Bob Ferguson, Alva Ferguson and Carl Ferguson. He was a member of the Montana Freewill Baptist Church and a Retired Custodian for Lincoln County Board of Education.

