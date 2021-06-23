CHARLES WESLEY RAY, 98, Barboursville, WV, died Fri,, June 11, 2021; born Jan. 31, 1923 in Salt Rock, son of late Baxter and Zena McCallister Ray; widower of Millie “MeMa” Ray; also predeceased by:bros., Clifford and Gladys Ray & Clennon and Freddie Ray.
A man of God and long time member and Deacon of Antioch Miss. Bapt. Ch.; United States Army WWII vet.,receiving a Purple Heart and several other accommodations.
Survivors: children, Steven (Sharon) Ray and Sherry (Roger) McCallister; sibs., Irene (Rex) Evans, Leo (Gladys) Ray; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren.
Viewing noon Tue., June 15, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, 2pm service by Jacob Marshall; burial Forest Mem. Pk, Milton.