CHARLES EDWARD LOVEJOY, 72, of Hamlin, WV died Tuesday September 14, 2021.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday September 18, 2021 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, WV. The burial will be in the Lovejoy-Spears Cemetery, Ranger, WV.

A visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm Friday at the funeral home.

