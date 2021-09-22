Charles Edward Lovejoy Sep 22, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLES EDWARD LOVEJOY, 72, of Hamlin, WV died Tuesday September 14, 2021.Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday September 18, 2021 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, WV. The burial will be in the Lovejoy-Spears Cemetery, Ranger, WV.A visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm Friday at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Funeral Home Funeral Service Burial Lovejoy-spears Cemetery Charles Edward Lovejoy Visitation Recommended for you Latest News Dorsey Adkins Midland pounds past Hurricane, 44-25 Southern West Virginia Calendar ARC Announces Nearly $46.4 Million in grants for Region’s Coal-Impacted Communities (copy) CHURCH LISTINGS Commission votes to hire new deputies Citizens requesting animal shelter in Lincoln Organization hosts recovery awareness event Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.