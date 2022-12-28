Charles Allen Miller

HELEN MARIE STEVENS of Hamlin, WV born: April 19, 1947 passed away December 19, 2022 at the age of Seventy Five years and Eight months.
She was the daughter of the late Rev. Bova Herman Cummings and Delphia Marie Cummings and is also preceded in death by two brothers; Richard Taylor Cummings and Delbert Lee Cummings. She was a member of the Hamlin Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband; James Warren Stevens of Hamlin, WV, one daughter; Courtney (Darin) Cooper of Hamlin, WV, one brother; David Cummings of Sias, WV, two sisters; Diann Topping of Piqua, OH, Linda Rockel of Hamlin, WV, grandchildren; Grace (Alex) Mills of Hamlin, WV, Kari Cooper (Roy Marcum) of Hamlin, WV, Maggie Cooper (Tylor Lucas) of Huntington, WV, great grandchildren; Madilynn Rae and Dani Layne Mills and Avery Kate Brumfield.
Funeral service will be 4 p.m., Friday, December 23, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Robert Fulton officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 3 to 4 p.m., Friday, December 23, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association at 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or online at https://www.heart.org/donate.