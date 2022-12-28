Thank you for Reading.

Charles Allen Miller
SYSTEM

HELEN MARIE STEVENS of Hamlin, WV born: April 19, 1947 passed away December 19, 2022 at the age of Seventy Five years and Eight months.

She was the daughter of the late Rev. Bova Herman Cummings and Delphia Marie Cummings and is also preceded in death by two brothers; Richard Taylor Cummings and Delbert Lee Cummings. She was a member of the Hamlin Baptist Church.

Tags

Recommended for you