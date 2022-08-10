Thank you for Reading.

REV. LOWELL "JACK" JACKSON FELLURE, 90. Of Hurricane WV passed away on July 31, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington WV.

He was a son of the late Ellis and Bessie Arix Fellure of Salt Rock, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Childress and brother, Joe Fellure.

Tags

Recommended for you