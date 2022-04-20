Thank you for Reading.

CECIL RAY NICHOLS,82, Milton, WV, husband of Betty Marks Nichols, died Tue., April 12, 2022, in Cabell Healthcare, Culloden. Arrow Concrete driver retiree.

Graveside service 1pm Thur., April 14, in Looney Cem., Walton, with assistance of Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home.

