CECIL ALLEN DEAN, Sr., 78, Trace Fork, WV, died Wed., Nov. 30, 2022, in CAMC,Mem. Div. Hosp., Charleston.

Viewing noon, 1pm service, Sat., Dec. 3, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Private burial Mon., Dec. 5, in Graceland Mem. Pk., S. Charleston.

