CATHY ANN BELCHER, 64, Hamlin, WV, died Sun., Aug. 7,2022.Viewing 11am, noon service Sun., Aug. 14, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Monroe Sloan Cem., West Hamlin.