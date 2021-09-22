Cathern Mae Hager Sep 22, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CATHERN MAE HAGER, Branchland, WV, died Sun., Sept. 12, 2021; born June 24, 1949.Viewing 11am Wed., Sept. 15, noon service Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Pea Rdg. Cem., Spurlockville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Burial Mae Hager Viewing Wv Noon Pea Recommended for you Latest News Dorsey Adkins Midland pounds past Hurricane, 44-25 Southern West Virginia Calendar ARC Announces Nearly $46.4 Million in grants for Region’s Coal-Impacted Communities (copy) CHURCH LISTINGS Commission votes to hire new deputies Citizens requesting animal shelter in Lincoln Organization hosts recovery awareness event Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.