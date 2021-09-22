Caryn Michelle Mayle Sep 22, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CARYN MICHELLE MAYLE, 44, Culloden, WV., dau. of Lumuel Mayle, died Mon., Sept. 6, 2021.Viewing 5pm, 6pm service Sun., Sept. 12, Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, OH. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Caryn Michelle Mayle Culloden Recommended for you Latest News Dorsey Adkins Midland pounds past Hurricane, 44-25 Southern West Virginia Calendar ARC Announces Nearly $46.4 Million in grants for Region’s Coal-Impacted Communities (copy) CHURCH LISTINGS Commission votes to hire new deputies Citizens requesting animal shelter in Lincoln Organization hosts recovery awareness event Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.