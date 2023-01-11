Carolyn Sue Roberts Jan 11, 2023 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAROLYN SUE ROBERTS, 73, Alkol, WV, died Sun., Jan. 1, 2023.Viewing 1pm, 2pm. Service Sat., Jan. 7, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, by Clint Craddock and Gene Pauley. Burial in Price Cem., Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Danville Funeral Home Clint Craddock Gene Pauley Burial Carolyn Sue Roberts Price Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Energy bills pushed for upcoming legislative session look beyond coal AG urges consumers to be wary of deceptive weight loss options 102-year-old Charleston Department Store closing CHURCH LISTINGS LACKEY: Manure spreader of love BACK IN TIME LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.