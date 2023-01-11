Thank you for Reading.

CAROLYN SUE ROBERTS, 73, Alkol, WV, died Sun., Jan. 1, 2023.

Viewing 1pm, 2pm. Service Sat., Jan. 7, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, by Clint Craddock and Gene Pauley. Burial in Price Cem., Danville.

