Thank you for Reading.

CAROLYN SUE PRESTON, 72, Branchland, WV, died Aug. 12, 2021, at home; born July 19, 1949 in Logan, dau. of Claude L. Sr & Belva Adkins Rice.

Survivors: dau., Judy L. Sheppard; three sisters; three bros.; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren.

Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you