CAROL LOUISE SMITH 90, of Griffithsville, WV passed away March 30, 2022. She was born November 3, 1931 to the late Clarence Orville Wilkerson and Iva Grace Cross Wilkerson. Louise was a lifelong resident of Lincoln County and a graduate of Duval High School, Class of 1949.
Louise married her high school sweetheart Bill Smith. She began her career with the Department of Welfare where she eventually served as the Lincoln County Administrator for the Department of Welfare. She was a member of the Amy Baptist Church in Yawkey, WV.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters; Emma Jean Garrett, Aridale Bias, Joy Mack and one brother; Blaine Wilkerson.
Louise is survived by her husband of Seventy Two years; Bill Smith, a sister; Sue Midkiff and her son Chris, two sons Gregory (Jackie) and Dana, grandchildren; Dean Smith (Angi), Ryan Smith (Marie), BJ Smith, and Skylor Smith, great grandchildren; Grace Smith, Noah Smith, Nova Smith and Sophie Smith.
Louise who was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and will be missed.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, April 4, 2022 at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, WV with Pastor David Burch officiating. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements. Contributions can be made in her name to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Mepmphis TN, 38105.