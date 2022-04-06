Carol Ann Brown Gunnoe Apr 6, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAROL ANN BROWN GUNNOE "GOAT", age 70, of Uneeda and Parkersburg, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 25, 2022.Service will be 3 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with visitation 2 p.m., until service time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Parkersburg Christianity Carol Ann Brown Gunnoe Danville Funeral Home Goat Lord Recommended for you Latest News Marshall softball slugs past Charlotte 11-4 Local coaches seek growth, new ideas at Marshall football clinic Skyhawks down Lincoln Co., split in Wooden Bat Classic LC's Kveton, Lucas named Class AAA All-State CHURCH LISTINGS DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME Forest fires consume hundreds of acres Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.