CAROL ANN BROWN GUNNOE "GOAT", age 70, of Uneeda and Parkersburg, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 25, 2022.

Service will be 3 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with visitation 2 p.m., until service time.

