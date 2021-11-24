Thank you for Reading.

CAROL ADKINS, 76, West Hamlin, WV, died Mon., Nov. 8, 2021; wife of Harold Adkins. USN retiree.

Viewing 10am, 11am service Fri., Nov. 12, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Mem. State Vers. Cem., Dunbar.

