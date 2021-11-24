Carol Adkins Nov 24, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAROL ADKINS, 76, West Hamlin, WV, died Mon., Nov. 8, 2021; wife of Harold Adkins. USN retiree.Viewing 10am, 11am service Fri., Nov. 12, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Mem. State Vers. Cem., Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carol Adkins Funeral Home Vers Harold Adkins Retiree Burial Wife Recommended for you Latest News CHURCH LISTINGS Lackey: To cut or not to cut Lady Panthers face a challenging slate of games in 2021-2022 season Commission approves action items COVID cases trending back down in Lincoln US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say Lackey: To cut or not to cut Former elementary school teacher indicted for allegedly abusing three children Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.