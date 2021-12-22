Carlis Dale Cremeans Dec 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CARLIS DALE CREMEANS, 72, West Hamlin, WV, died Mon., Dec. 13, 2021. Husband of Clara Cremeans.Viewing 10am, 11am service Sat., Dec. 18, Peaceful Valley Church; burial in Green Valley Cem., Branchland with McGhee-Handley Funeral Home assisting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dale Cremeans Clara Cremeans Funeral Home Burial Husband Wv Peaceful Valley Church Recommended for you Latest News Herd fans savor New Orleans’ flavor Southern’s new director brings law enforcement, military experience Local artists selected to be published Guidry brings Cajun flavor to Herd for New Orleans Bowl Commission approves action items Lincoln remains red on alert map Man faces felony assault charges Southern’s new director brings law enforcement, military experience Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.