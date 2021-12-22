Thank you for Reading.

CARLIS DALE CREMEANS, 72, West Hamlin, WV, died Mon., Dec. 13, 2021. Husband of Clara Cremeans.

Viewing 10am, 11am service Sat., Dec. 18, Peaceful Valley Church; burial in Green Valley Cem., Branchland with McGhee-Handley Funeral Home assisting.

Tags

Recommended for you