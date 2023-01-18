Carl Hanley Martin Jan 18, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CARL HANLEY MARTIN, 78, Culloden, WV, widower of Lydia Marin, died Sat., Dec. 31, 2023, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Special Metals retiree.Memorial service 1pm Sat., Jan. 14, Farmdale Ch. of Christ.Reception afterwards. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne served the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wayne Carl Hanley Martin Work Wv Memorial Service Lydia Marin Retiree Funeral Home Recommended for you Latest News Lackey: Crazy Red LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME Letter to the Editor: Church welcomes new pastor Adkins joins Lincoln Journal staff Story Time CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.