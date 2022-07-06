Carl D. Poindexter Jul 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CARL POINDEXTER, 72, Hamlin, WV, died Tue., June 21, 2022, husband of Ethel.Viewing 6-8pm Sun, 1pm service June 26, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Enon Cem., Salt Rock. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethel Carl D. Poindexter Funeral Home Burial Pm Wv Husband Recommended for you Latest News LC's Josie Bird wins Johnny Bench Award CHURCH LISTINGS LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Hamlin PK-8 named Lighthouse School LCCOP meets to discuss summer events Alum Creek Lions Club planning duck race, car show Panther Basketball Camp held for first time since 2019 Former MLB player's son commits to Marshall Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.