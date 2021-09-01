Thank you for Reading.

CALVIN LYNDOL PERRY, 81, Salt Rock, WV, died Mon., Aug. 23, 2021, born July 11, 1940 in Salt Rock, son of Richard & Sareta Templeton Perry. US Army VN vet.

Survivors: dau., Amy I. Perry of Texas; sis. Teresa Nida.

Viewing 6-8pm Wed., 11am service Thur., Aug. 26, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial in Enon Cem., Salt Rock.

