Calvin Lyndol Perry Sep 1, 2021 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CALVIN LYNDOL PERRY, 81, Salt Rock, WV, died Mon., Aug. 23, 2021, born July 11, 1940 in Salt Rock, son of Richard & Sareta Templeton Perry. US Army VN vet.Survivors: dau., Amy I. Perry of Texas; sis. Teresa Nida.Viewing 6-8pm Wed., 11am service Thur., Aug. 26, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial in Enon Cem., Salt Rock. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock Salt Enology Amy I. Perry Wallace Thur. Viewing Funeral Home Calvin Lyndol Perry Burial Recommended for you Latest News Schedule of events for the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 Behind the Second Battle of Blair Mountain Museum embraces legacy of Blair Mountain, beyond WVCHS helping the community SWVCTC offers credit for video game design LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Organization to host recovery awareness event Spring Hill Baptist Church, Union Mission gather backpacks Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.