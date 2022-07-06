Bruce E. Nichols Jul 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRUCE E. NICHOLS, 56, Alum Creek, WV, died Mon., June 27, 2022, at home; born in Charleston, son of Shelvy E. & late Willa Mae Sosebee Nichols. Scott HS class of 1984 grad., disabled coal miner.Add'l. survivors: children, Jessica Kinder (Jason), Brandon Mitchell; sibs., Deana Douglas (Jackie), Mark Nichols (Teresa); two grandchildren.Viewing 11am, noon graveside service Fri., July 1, in Madison Mem. Gdns., Madison, by Scotty Elswick. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans assisted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Albans Graveside Bruce E. Nichols Service Bartlett Alum Creek Madison Recommended for you Latest News LC's Josie Bird wins Johnny Bench Award CHURCH LISTINGS LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Hamlin PK-8 named Lighthouse School LCCOP meets to discuss summer events Alum Creek Lions Club planning duck race, car show Panther Basketball Camp held for first time since 2019 Former MLB player's son commits to Marshall Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.