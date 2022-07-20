Thank you for Reading.

BRUCE E. NICHOLS, 56, Alum Creek, WV, died Mon., June 27, 2022, at home; born in Charleston, son of Shelvy E. & late Willa Mae Sosebee Nichols. Scott HS 1984 class; disabled coal miner.

Add'l. survivors: children, Jessica Kinder (Jason), Brandon Mitchell; sibs., Deana Douglas (Jackie), Mark Nichols (Teresa); two grandchildren.

Viewing 11am, noon graveside service Fri., July 1, Madison Mem. Gdns., Madison, by Scotty Elswick; assisted by Bartlett Nichols Funeral Home.

