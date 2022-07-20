Bruce E. Nichols Jul 20, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRUCE E. NICHOLS, 56, Alum Creek, WV, died Mon., June 27, 2022, at home; born in Charleston, son of Shelvy E. & late Willa Mae Sosebee Nichols. Scott HS 1984 class; disabled coal miner.Add'l. survivors: children, Jessica Kinder (Jason), Brandon Mitchell; sibs., Deana Douglas (Jackie), Mark Nichols (Teresa); two grandchildren.Viewing 11am, noon graveside service Fri., July 1, Madison Mem. Gdns., Madison, by Scotty Elswick; assisted by Bartlett Nichols Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bruce E. Nichols Graveside Alum Creek Madison Charleston Service Shelvy E. Recommended for you Latest News Lincoln County Elected Officials New commissioner Brett Yormark talks about goals at Big 12 media days BOE approves overtime to complete schedules LCHS Students Against Drunk Driving attend national conference LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Budget approved for recovery event LIncoln County Libraries planning final summer events Tickets on sale for Healing Appalachia festival Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.