BRUCE ALLEN TULLEY, 61, Alkol, WV, died Fri., Apr. 21, 2023, at home, son of late James & Irene Barker Tulley; Also predeceased by: bros., James Michael & Paul David Tulley.

Lincoln Co. Schools retiree 35+ yrs. service, Yawkey Head Start, Woodville Elem. & Midway Elem.

