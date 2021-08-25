Thank you for Reading.

BRIAN KEITH ADKINS, 63, Julian, WV, died Thur., Aug. 12, 2021, in CAMC, Mem. Div. Hosp., Charleston; son of late Hersey and Zulema Adkins. Tyler Mountain Water Co. former employee.

Survivors: wife, Julie Adkins; seven children; sis., Drema (Tony) Williams.

Graveside service and burial 1pm Sat., Aug. 21, in Old Pine Grove Cem., Sumerco, by Tony Williams. Family requests donations to Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek to help offset funeral costs

