BRIAN K. ALLISON, 54, Culloden, WV, formerly of Indiana, PA, died Tue., Oct. 11, 2022, born Sept. 21, 1968, in Union City, Pa., son of late William J. and Betty J. Stienman Allison. USN vet.

Survivors: son, Brian K. Allison II; eight siblings.

