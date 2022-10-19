Brian K. Allison Oct 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRIAN K. ALLISON, 54, Culloden, WV, formerly of Indiana, PA, died Tue., Oct. 11, 2022, born Sept. 21, 1968, in Union City, Pa., son of late William J. and Betty J. Stienman Allison. USN vet.Survivors: son, Brian K. Allison II; eight siblings.Viewing Fri., Oct. 14, 2-4 & 6-8pm, John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, PA, with additional 10am on Sat., Oct. 15 & 11am service by Robert White. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pa. Indiana Brian K. Allison Ii William J. Union City Wv Vet Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS C-USA approves Kennesaw St. for membership Wolgemuth proving herself in net for Herd women Mountaineers not finding success in man-to-man coverage West Virginia students invited to enter Ornament Competition Fall’s colors brighten landscape across Tri-State Mental mistakes catching up to Marshall football team Panthers fall 3-2 in physical contest at Mingo Central Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.