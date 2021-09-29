Thank you for Reading.

BRENDA SUE STEVENS, 70, of Pineville, WV died September 22, 2021.

Graveside service will be 2pm Sunday September 26, 2021 at Hager Cemetery, Midkiff, WV. A viewing will be from 12 - 1:30pm at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Tags

Recommended for you