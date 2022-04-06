Brenda Kay Nelson Apr 6, 2022 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRENDA KAY NELSON, 65, of Twilight passed away March 29, 2022.Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brenda Kay Nelson Pass Away Danville Twilight Funeral Home Prior Visitation Recommended for you Latest News Marshall softball slugs past Charlotte 11-4 Local coaches seek growth, new ideas at Marshall football clinic Skyhawks down Lincoln Co., split in Wooden Bat Classic LC's Kveton, Lucas named Class AAA All-State CHURCH LISTINGS DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME Forest fires consume hundreds of acres Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.