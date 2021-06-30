BRENDA BERNICE BAYLOUS, 79, Salt Rock, WV, died Tue., June 15, 2021; born Oct. 27, 1941 in Lincoln Co., dau. of late Harold and Marie Maddox Settle; widow of Charles Keith Baylou; also predeceased by: dau., Vetina Baylous.
Survivors: son, Todd Baylous of Salt Rock;four grandchildren.
No visitation. Graveside service 11am Sat., June 19, by David Cardwell at Baylous Cem. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family
