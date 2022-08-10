Brenda Ann Compton Aug 10, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRENDA ANN COMPTON, 68, Alum Creek, WV, died Thur., Aug. 4, 2022, in CAMC, Mem. Hospice, Charleston; dau. of late Ronnie and Irma Rife Childress.Survivors: husband, Joseph; son, Anthony Ray Childress (Wendy) of Gilbert, AZ; step children, Susan & Joseph Compton, Jr., of Big Chimney.No service held. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, assisted the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alum Creek Susan Joseph Compton Jr. Hospital Funeral Home Brenda Ann Compton Anthony Ray Childress Joseph Recommended for you Latest News Local teams scrambling for equipment Slew of newcomers helping Herd in different ways LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS New BOE members brought up to speed on State of Emergency Commission approves funding for water project Students round out summer with Back-to-School Carnival Health Department to conduct free clinic Aug. 11 BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.