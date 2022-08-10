Thank you for Reading.

BRENDA ANN COMPTON, 68, Alum Creek, WV, died Thur., Aug. 4, 2022, in CAMC, Mem. Hospice, Charleston; dau. of late Ronnie and Irma Rife Childress.

Survivors: husband, Joseph; son, Anthony Ray Childress (Wendy) of Gilbert, AZ; step children, Susan & Joseph Compton, Jr., of Big Chimney.

Tags

Recommended for you