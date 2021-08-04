BRADLEY EMERSON JOHNSON, 66 of Huntington, WV. passed away: July 30, 2021.
Retired from CSX
He will be cremated with no services at his request. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 4, 2021 @ 10:44 am
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.