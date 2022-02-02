BILLY EDWARD JENKINS, 76, of Alum Creek passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at home.
Born June 17, 1945, he was the son of the late Other & Dorcas Lovejoy Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by half-brother, Junior Messer; son, Michael Elkins; two nephews, Andy Worley & Mark Barker.
Billy was plumber for over 50 years and was the owner of an active business, B & B Plumbing, for 30 years.
Billy was one of a kind. He adored his wife Bev and always took such good care of her. He loved to spend time at camp with family and friends. He loved to go on his fishing trips with his good friend Lucky. He loved to work in the garden and hang out with his good friend Roger Bell. He also loved to fish and hunt. Most of all, he loved to argue and give everyone a hard time. He was always full of laughs and will be missed by so many.
Billy is survived by his wife of 31 years, Beverly Moore of Alum Creek, WV; daughter, Amy Jenkins of Lexington, KY; sons, Robert Jenkins (Noraya Gardner) of Orlando, FL and Chris (Diana) Jenkins of Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Ahvelle Jenkins of Orlando, FL, Makayla (Alex) Bostick of Lexington, KY, Christa Pepper of Charleston, WV, Xavian Pepper of Charleston, WV; step-grandchildren, James Horne, Jr. of Tampa, FL, Christie Belland of Summit Point, WV, Michael Burdette of Charleston, WV, Jessica Fisher of Elkview, WV; step-great-grandchildren, Lain Erskine of Lexington, KY, Stormi Carte of Elkview, WV, Lenox Dawson of Summit Point, WV, Addison, Abbey, & Aiden Burdette of Charleston, WV, Leigha, Arren & Brian Fisher of Elkview, WV; two sisters, Bonnie (Charley) Worley of Charleston, WV, Barbara (Jackie) Barker of Charleston, WV; several nieces & nephews.
He is also survived by one he claimed as his own daughter, Charlotte (Danny) Price of Alkol, WV; Charlotte’s kids/Billy’s grandkids, Danny Price, Jr., Lexi (Daniel) Linville, Josh Lovejoy; Charlotte’s grandkids/Billy’s great-grandkids, Briar, Bowen, Macie Price, Mason Adkins, McKenzie Aluelo, Ganan, Kiser, & Posie Linville, who all loved him very much; special friends; Susie & Michael Adkins and their kids, Megan, Zach, & Katlyn; and one special great great-nephew that Billy always looked out for, Peter Bays.