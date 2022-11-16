Billy Davis Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BILLY DAVIS 72 of West Hamlin, WV., passed away: Monday, November 7, 2022.Funeral service 2 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, WV.Visitation 12 to 2 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Interment Funeral Home Cemetery Billy Davis Funeral Service Pass Away Wv. Recommended for you Latest News Chapmanville student killed in Lincoln County crash; second teen injured Five people indicted on separate murder charges in Kanawha County Kanawha animal shelter looking for homes for dogs dumped at ballfield Lincoln County Schools Staff Spotlight LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Lincoln schools celebrate Veterans Day Day by Day Back in Time Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.