BILLY ANTHONY ANDREW BLACK, 39, Branchland, WV, son of Billy and Linda Watts Black of Branchland, died Tue., June 28, 2022.

Viewing 11am, noon service Sun., July 3, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Watts Fam. Cem., Branchland.

