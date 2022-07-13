Billy Anthony Andrew Black Jul 13, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BILLY ANTHONY ANDREW BLACK, 39, Branchland, WV, son of Billy and Linda Watts Black of Branchland, died Tue., June 28, 2022.Viewing 11am, noon service Sun., July 3, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Watts Fam. Cem., Branchland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Billy Anthony Andrew Black Linda Watts Black Wv Funeral Home Burial Son Recommended for you Latest News WVU president ‘would not be surprised to see Big 12 expand’ Mike D'Antoni to be honored as a West Virginia Sports Legend Mountaineers picked eighth in preseason Big 12 media poll Panthers sweat it out during summer gridiron practices DAY-BY-DAY LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS BACK IN TIME CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.