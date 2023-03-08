Billy Adkins Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BILLY ADKINS, 77, West Hamlin, WV, died Wed., Feb. 22, 2023, in Huntington Health & Rehab. Ctr. Husband of Ada Adkins.Per his request, No public services. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, assisted the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Computer Science Recommended for you Latest News Inflation Reduction Act Funding for Climate-Smart Agriculture Lincoln County Records CHURCH LISTINGS Cutoff date announced for NRCS LACKEY: Meandering DAY-BY-DAY LCHS CTE students receive training BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.