BETTYE RUTH CLAY WILSON, 92, Guntersville, AL, died Fri., Dec. 9, 2022. Predeceased by: parents, Thomas Edgar and Sylvia Merritt Clay; husband, Domer Wilson; bro., Robert Clay.

Survivors: children, Jessie W. Striebel, Jeff Wilson; numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren; sibs., Marie Casteel, Hobert Clay.

