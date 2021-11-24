Betty Gibson Lovejoy Nov 24, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BETTY GIBSON LOVEJOY, 88, Hamlin, WV & Surfside Beach, SC, died Sat., Nov. 13, 2021, at home. Wife of late Jack Lovejoy. Lincoln Co. BOE teacher retired from Guyan Valley, Hamlin & Duval High Schools.Viewing 11am, noon service Sat., Nov. 20, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Teacher Boe Company Commerce Betty Gibson Lovejoy Jack Lovejoy Lincoln Wv & Surfside Beach Guyan Valley Recommended for you Latest News CHURCH LISTINGS Lackey: To cut or not to cut Lady Panthers face a challenging slate of games in 2021-2022 season Commission approves action items COVID cases trending back down in Lincoln US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say Lackey: To cut or not to cut Former elementary school teacher indicted for allegedly abusing three children Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.