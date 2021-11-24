Thank you for Reading.

BETTY GIBSON LOVEJOY, 88, Hamlin, WV & Surfside Beach, SC, died Sat., Nov. 13, 2021, at home. Wife of late Jack Lovejoy. Lincoln Co. BOE teacher retired from Guyan Valley, Hamlin & Duval High Schools.

Viewing 11am, noon service Sat., Nov. 20, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin

