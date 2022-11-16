Thank you for Reading.

BESSIE JANE ADKINS 84, of Huntington, WV, passed away: November 8, 2022.

Graveside service 12 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022 at Adkins Cemetery, Sias, WV with Pastor Eugene Arnold officiating. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements

