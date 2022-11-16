Bessie Jane Adkins Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BESSIE JANE ADKINS 84, of Huntington, WV, passed away: November 8, 2022.Graveside service 12 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022 at Adkins Cemetery, Sias, WV with Pastor Eugene Arnold officiating. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Jane Adkins Huntington Eugene Arnold Funeral Home Graveside Service Adkins Cemetery Recommended for you Latest News Chapmanville student killed in Lincoln County crash; second teen injured Five people indicted on separate murder charges in Kanawha County Kanawha animal shelter looking for homes for dogs dumped at ballfield Lincoln County Schools Staff Spotlight LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Lincoln schools celebrate Veterans Day Day by Day Back in Time Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.